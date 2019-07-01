WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security guards 'ran away'

Hiding

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada told TimesLIVE the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gada said a patient went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was apparently being pursued by the men.

"When the patient arrived at the hospital, those thugs came in and assaulted the patient right inside the casualty waiting area. The security [guards] fled and left the nurses and the doctors on their own," Gada said.

He said the medical staff were only protected "from the thugs" by a security gate.

"They [medical staff] could not assist this patient. They had to go and phone the police while the security [guards] were hiding somewhere.

"What also disturbs us is that there was a patient there who was under police guard and the police that were looking after this patient were asleep while the incident took place," he asserted.

He said police responded only when the staff dialled the 10111 call centre.