WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security guards 'ran away'
A man was violently beaten in the casualty waiting area of South Rand hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday, allegedly by "thugs" who wanted to "finish him off".
A video of the incident was shared on social media on Sunday.
The footage shows a man who is seemingly injured lying on a bench in the casualty waiting area at the state medical facility, south of Johannesburg.
Argument
Three men are seen arguing with medical personnel through a security gate. One of the men pulls the injured man from the bench and starts kicking him. The two others join in, kicking the man who is on the floor.
"Leave him alone," a staff member shouts through the gates.
Blood spots are evident on the floor as the men drag the injured man to a safety gate. The attackers then leave the hospital.
"This is so wrong, where are the police? Where are the security guards?" a staff member asks. A second staff member is heard saying: "Gone, all of them. They ran away."
Hiding
Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada told TimesLIVE the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gada said a patient went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was apparently being pursued by the men.
"When the patient arrived at the hospital, those thugs came in and assaulted the patient right inside the casualty waiting area. The security [guards] fled and left the nurses and the doctors on their own," Gada said.
He said the medical staff were only protected "from the thugs" by a security gate.
"They [medical staff] could not assist this patient. They had to go and phone the police while the security [guards] were hiding somewhere.
"What also disturbs us is that there was a patient there who was under police guard and the police that were looking after this patient were asleep while the incident took place," he asserted.
He said police responded only when the staff dialled the 10111 call centre.
Precautionary measures
Gada said they had since visited the hospital to support the workers.
He accused hospital management of not taking the matter seriously.
"The precautionary measure that should have been taken is that the patient should have been transferred to another hospital so that those people could not find him at the hospital to finish him off.
"Workers must work in a safe environment and when these things happen, they must be protected," he said.
According to Gada a similar incident happened at Phola Park Clinic in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, last week. "People were stabbing each other at the clinic and the security fled." "
The department of health said the hospital's managers were meeting on Monday morning to discuss the matter.
Hospital spokesperson Phafudi Molapo was unable to comment on Monday morning. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear on Monday morning.