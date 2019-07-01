State capture inquiry expected to hear about SAA's dubious instructions to staff

Allegations that SA Airways (SAA) staff faced pressure to comply with dubious instructions, how the airline's board micromanaged tenders and how employees were suspended for non-compliance.

These are some of the topics the state capture inquiry is expected to hear on Monday when former SAA general manager of human capital Mathulwane Mpshe takes the stand.

Her testimony comes on the back of evidence provided by the airline's former chief procurement officer, Masimba Dahwa, on Friday.