Cop wounded, three killed in foiled Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist

A police officer was wounded and three suspects were shot dead during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said police responded to the heist at a post office following an intelligence operation.

He said a group of armed robbers ambushed the cash van and held security guards at gunpoint, but then police pounced, leading to a high-speed chase and shootout. Three suspects were killed and a police officer was wounded.