Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu guns for looters

The auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will soon be able to initiate the prosecutions of those responsible for looting of state coffers or force them to pay from their pockets.

The amended Public Audit Act, which aims to give the auditor-general's office more teeth, is expected to ensure that there's consequences for those allowing the looting state resources.

Makwetu said he was "emboldened" and hopeful that the amended act, which came into force in April this year, would have a positive impact.

This comes as Makwetu announced that SA's 257 municipalities recorded R25,2bn in irregular expenditure in the 2017/2018 financial year.

The amended laws would for the first time introduce a concept of material irregularity, if such irregularity is found during the audit process, binding remedial actions can be issued.