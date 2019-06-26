News

WATCH | Protesters hijack excavator, dig up road in North West

By TimesLIVE - 26 June 2019
Motorists were delayed by the service delivery protest near Potchefstroom on June 26 2019.
Image: SA Police Service via Twitter

The N12 is closed for traffic between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp after protesting community members used an excavator to dig up a section of the road.

The protest started on Tuesday in an area leading to the national road.

Traffic is being diverted away from both towns on Wednesday, with motorists saying on social media that the alternative route took an extra hour. 

Police confirmed that they are on scene.

This is a developing story. 

