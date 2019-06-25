Bay NAFCOC secretary Mandla Msizi dies

Nelson Mandela Bay National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) secretary Mandla Msizi, 47, has died after a short illness.

Nafcoc Bay chair Nceba Faku said through a statement that Msizi died on Monday at a local Port Elizabeth hospital.

Faku said the organisation was sad to announce Msizi’s death.

“Msizi was instrumental in resuscitating the NMB Region of Nafcoc from 2014 and later in 2016 and was elected regional secretary where he was in his third year of his term when he passed,” Faku said.

During his term Msizi grew Nafcoc membership which includes well established black owned businesses, women chamber and youth chamber.

“Among his achievements as secretary was continuous engagement with the public and private sector economic stakeholders for black economic participation.

"This includes the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and Coega Development Corporation,” Faku said.

Msizi leaves behind his wife of 20 years, four young children, his mother and two sisters.

Details regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services will be announced in due course.