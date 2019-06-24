Eastern Cape pioneers UK fun literacy programme

The Eastern Cape has become the province to pioneer a UK English literacy programme that will see thousands of Grade 1 teachers undergo training to improve their teaching skills.

A first for the country, the Jolly Phonics programme teaches pupils to read and write using fun-filled teaching methods such as multi-sensory activities, stories and songs.

A pilot programme in 2018 saw the reading levels of participating pupils leap eight months ahead of their non-participating peers.

A total of 6,571 Grade 1 teachers from more than 4,000 schools in the department of education’s 12 districts have been selected to undergo the training over three weeks during the winter holidays.

The initiative comes after a number of studies painted a grim picture of the literacy levels of pupils in the foundation phase, including a 19% Grade 1 failure rate, which was attributed to the pupils’ inability to read.