Call to ban leopard hunts
Conservationists fear species could be wiped out as department requests input on export trophy quotas
Leopard conservationists have urged the government to ban the export of leopard trophies amid fears it could lead to the species being wiped out. This comes in the wake of the department of environmental affairs requesting recommendations for the 2019 leopard trophy-hunting quota. The submission date closed on Tuesday after a meeting with stakeholders on June 4.
