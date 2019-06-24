Kirkwood gets first 24-hour filling station

After an eight-month closure, a revamped and bigger Leo Motors petrol station in Kirkwood will open on Wednesday, just days before the annual Wildsfees kicks off.

The new Engen Leo Motors will be the town’s first 24-hour filling station, boasting a Zebro’s Chicken outlet and a tuck shop with a deli.

Station owner Andre Barnard said he had in previous years taken note of business opportunities during the Wildsfees, hence the timing of the station’s opening.

“I was working at the station during the Wildsfees in 2018, and a lot of visitors kept asking where they could find a nice place to eat at a filling station,” Barnard said.