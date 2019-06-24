All six escaped prisoners to have their day in court after being rearrested

After escaping from police custody earlier this month, six prisoners awaiting trial for various crimes in Potchefstoom have all been rearrested, thanks to the efforts of Vryburg police officers.

The prisoners escaped through the roof of their holding cells at Pudimoe police station on Saturday June 14.

Oageng Senye, 24, was apprehended later that day. Mosimanegape Mohutsana, 20, was arrested on the next day, Sunday June 15, and Lawrence Ntwagae, 28, the day after that, Monday June 16.

The remaining three - Sipho Mohutsiwa, 24, Tumelo Setlhodi, 37, and Hendick Pampier, 36 - were arrested over the course of last week.

Officers completed their search on Thursday last week, when they arrested Pampier after being tipped off about where he was hiding in Colridge, Vryburg.