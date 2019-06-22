News

Man struck by train at station in Johannesburg

By TimesLIVE - 22 June 2019
Netcare 911 responded on Friday night when a man was hit by a train at Jeppestown station.
Netcare 911 responded on Friday night when a man was hit by a train at Jeppestown station.
Image: Supplied by Netcare 911.

A man was left seriously injured after being struck by a train at the Jeppestown train station in Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the incident occurred shortly before 8pm on Friday. The man was apparently crossing the railway line.  

“The patient was assessed and found to be in a serious condition.

“He was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

Latest Videos

This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on
‘Talking time is over’ - Highlights from Sona 2019

Most Read

X