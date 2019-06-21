News

Man, 70, killed in collision near Rocklands

Bakkie and truck collided on Witteklip Road on Thursday night

By Gareth Wilson - 21 June 2019
Solomon Jafta, 70, was killed in the collision when his bakkie was ridden over by the truck.
One person was killed in a collision between a truck and a bakkie on the Witteklip Road, between Fitchards Corner and Rocklands, on Thursday night.

Solomon Jafta, 70, was killed instantly when his bakkie collided with the truck at about 8pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said he was alone in the bakkie at the time.

“The vehicle collided with an oncoming truck. The truck attempted to swerve and the back section rode over the bakkie,” he said.

Rheeder said the cause of the crash was unknown.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation. 

