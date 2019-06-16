Two killed in Rocklands road crash

Two people died when two vehicles collided near Uitenhage shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a blue Volkswagen Polo with a driver and four passengers and a grey Hyundai Getz with only a driver crashed on the R334 Rocklands road at about 11.55pm.

“Two male occupants of the VW Polo passed on at the scene, whilst four others were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment,” Swart said.

“The names of the deceased will be released after their next-of-kin was informed.”