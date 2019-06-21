Affordable packages will harness the power of domestic tourism
South African Tourism is working on affordable travel packages targeting people who earn R5,000 or more.
South African Tourism is working on affordable travel packages targeting people who earn R5,000 or more.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.