Ramaphosa: 'We will not be able to do everything at one time'

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday his government would have to make tough choices as the economy was not growing and public finance was limited.

Addressing a joint sitting of the National Assembly for his state of the nation address after being elected president in May, Ramaphosa said it was time to focus on implementation.

“It is time to make choices. Some of these choices may be difficult and some may not please everyone,” he said.

Ramaphosa conceded that his government would not be able to reach its goals immediately.

“In an economy that is not growing, at a time when public finances are limited, we will not be able to do everything at one time,” he said.