Ramaphosa: 'We will not be able to do everything at one time'
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday his government would have to make tough choices as the economy was not growing and public finance was limited.
Addressing a joint sitting of the National Assembly for his state of the nation address after being elected president in May, Ramaphosa said it was time to focus on implementation.
“It is time to make choices. Some of these choices may be difficult and some may not please everyone,” he said.
Ramaphosa conceded that his government would not be able to reach its goals immediately.
“In an economy that is not growing, at a time when public finances are limited, we will not be able to do everything at one time,” he said.
The president used his address to bemoan the stagnation of the economy.
“Our economy is not growing. Not enough jobs are being created. This is the concern that rises above all others. It affects everyone,” Ramaphosa said.
He has set five “fundamental goals” that need to be achieved in the next decade.
"To ensure that our efforts are directed, I am suggesting that, within the priorities of this administration, we agree on five fundamental goals for the next decade.
“No person in South Africa will go hungry.
"Our economy will grow at a much faster rate than our population. Two million more young people will be in employment.
"Our schools will have better educational outcomes and every 10-year-old will be able to read for meaning. Violent crime will be halved,” said Ramaphosa, detailing his goals.
He acknowledged these were ambitious goals.
“We set these goals so that the decisions we take now are bolder and we act with greater urgency,” Ramaphosa said.