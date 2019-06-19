Zindzi Mandela brazens it out with Twitter comeback after backlash

One of Mandela's earlier tweets read: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs"

She added that she would not answer to those who disagreed with her. "I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves #OurLand," she tweeted.

While some have criticised her for her potentially divisive comments, others have supported her.

The EFF and BLF on Tuesday defended her, after AfriForum called for her removal from office.

The EFF dismissed AfriForum's calls, saying Mandela had every right to air her views on the land issue while the BLF lambasted AfriForum for attempting to "censor" Mandela for holding unorthodox views.

The DA's shadow minister of international relations, Darren Bergman, said Mandela's comments were a contravention of the code of conduct for the public office she occupies.