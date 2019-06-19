Tom 'Woody' Hanks visits Capetonian Toy Story fan in London hospital

For six-year-old Capetonian Alex Taljard, there couldn't have been a more exciting visitor at her London hospital bedside.

Toy Story 3 is Alex's favourite movie and the visitor was Tom Hanks, the Hollywood star who provides the voice of Woody.

"He did a few lines from the movie for her in Woody's voice, which she enjoyed very much," Alex's mother, Lisa MacLeod, said.

The little girl, who has a rare kidney disease, is part of a medical trial in London and her family lives there for prolonged periods so she can receive treatment three times a week at Evelina London Children's Hospital.

"On Monday, we were told by the matron that a special visitor was coming to meet some children, and Alex was invited to a sneak preview of Toy Story 4, which opens in cinemas this Friday," MacLeod said.