Two men fatally shot in Rosedale

Two men were shot dead as they exited a Rosedale home on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the two - aged 23 and 24 - were leaving a house in Kingfisher Street, Rosedale at about 7.30pm when several gunshots were heard.

“Both victims were shot in the upper body and passed on at the scene,” Swart said.

“The motive for the murders are not known at this stage and the names of the victims will be released after formal identification was completed.”

Kamesh police are investigating a double murder.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information about the murders, may contact SAPS Kamesh on 041 988 8718, 10111 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.