Elderly man dies in house fire

An elderly man died in a house fire in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said a security vehicle patrolling in Culturama Street, Rocklands noticed a house in fire at about 3.30am and alerted police and the fire department.

“According to the security guard, a part of the house was already burnt out prior to his arrival.,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

“Johan Potgieter, 74, stayed alone at the house. After the fire was extinguished the body of Potgieter was found in the kitchen. At this stage no foul play is expected and the cause of the fire still needs to be investigated.”