Rob Packham gets 20-year sentence for murdering his wife

Wife-murderer Rob Packham was sentenced to 20 years in prison by judge Elizabeth Steyn at the Cape Town high court on Wednesday for killing his wife, Gill.

An additional sentence for defeating the ends of justice means his sentence is effectively 22 years.

The 58-year-old Constantia businessman looked stressed and impatient in the dock as Steyn read her sentencing decision, and occasionally gave a faint shake of his head.

He was convicted in May of killing his wife of 30 years, Gill, in February 2018.

Her body was found in the boot of her burning car at Diep River railway station.

Packham was sentenced to four years for defeating the ends of justice by attempting to cover up the murder.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Packham’s lack of emotion and extramarital affair have been at the forefront of court proceedings since he was arrested in March 2018.