No more free booze for municipality officials

Municipalities across the country will no longer be allowed to spend ratepayers' money on alcohol, catering, credit cards and travel for officials.

This is some of a raft of new measures meant to contain costs at local government as part of finance minister Tito Mboweni's new regulations on cutting down wasteful expenditure.

Mboweni, in consultation with cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, published the new stringent measures which are set to take effect from July 1.

The Municipal Cost Containment Regulations also prohibit the hiring of expensive luxury cars by mayors in favour of public transport.

According to the new regulations, the use of consultants by municipalities will also be limited to cases where an assessment of the needs and requirements confirms there are no requisite skills or resources to perform the function.

The rules of contracting consultants will also be tightened to cap costs.

Before appointing a consultant, municipalities must negotiate payments, have a cost ceiling and also agree that the consultant will help equip an in-house staff with some of their skills.