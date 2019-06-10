Firefighter an inspiration as she makes history in Cape Town

Arlene Wehr has been fighting fires and gender discrimination since 1996 - and now she has become the first female operations manager in Cape Town's fire and rescue service in more than 170 years.

The position has not been held by a woman since 1845 when the service was first established.

"It's an achievement for me. I would like this to be an inspiration for women in the service and inspire more women to join," said Wehr. "It's a very physical job, some join and subsequently leave."

Wehr, originally from Mitchells Plain, said that having women incorporated into firefighting efforts was important because women brought expertise and skills to a job that was traditionally male-dominated.