Body count rising in muthi killings

Fear that a serial killer may be roaming the streets has gripped the community of Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal after bodies of mutilated women were found in the area.

Residents found the body of 22-year-old Nonzuzo Mkhabela who went missing while she was in the company of other women collecting fire wood in Ehlathini Elidumayo village.

On May 16, Sowetan reported on the gruesome murder of primary school pupil Nomvelo Nkosi, 15, whose body was found dumped in the veld. She had been beheaded and her breasts and arms were missing.

Residents fear that a serial killer targeting women is on the loose in the village. Local induna Mzameleni Buthelezi said they tried in vain to trace the whereabouts of Mkhabela.

"We began the frantic search for her after the girls who were with her said she had disappeared in the bush. We came across a headscarf she had been wearing. It was left next to the fire wood she had already collected," said Buthelezi.

"About three young women went missing this year and they have not been found. Nonzuzo is the fourth victim. Besides this, about four bodies were discovered with body parts [missing] sometime this year," said Buthelezi.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incidents of muthi murders, saying an arrest has been made in one case.

"Police are investigating various cases of murder, missing body parts and kidnapping. An arrest connected to one murder has been made and we hope it will help us to solve other killings," said Gwala.

The mayor of Nongoma local municipality Albert Mncwango, however, said they suspect that there was a criminal syndicate operating in the region.

"Just recently, the body of a woman was found dumped near a river," said Mncwango.

The deceased, Makhosazane Mnisi is said to have disappeared on her way to fetch water at a nearby river. Her one-year-old daughter, whom she was carrying on her back, is still missing.