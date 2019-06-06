Port Elizabeth airport flies ahead in eco-drive

Energy-saving lights, water-harvesting and new solar plant add momentum to Acsa’s sustainability strategy

PREMIUM

By Guy Rogers -

The Port Elizabeth International Airport is leading the way in the eco-drive by Airports Company SA with energy-saving lights installed throughout and a new solar plant that could take it off the grid set to launch in June.

