Two appear for cop attack

The fate of the two men suspected of an attack on a police detective will be decided next week when they are due to plead to a string of offences.

Pieter Hendricks, 26, represented by attorney Nash Vandayar, and Leeroy Davids, 25, defended by Mzukisi Batyi, appeared briefly in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Their appearance stemmed from a stabbing incident on October 2.

Detective Jacques Nell was stabbed 11 times in the shoulder, back and neck but survived.

Nell had arrested Hendricks and Davids for robbery.

After the two had been handcuffed together, Nell put them in a Nissan Navara and Hendricks sat directly behind the driver.

He was on the way to the charge office when the attack took place.

The state alleges that as he was driving in Cuyler Street, Uitenhage, mayhem erupted in the vehicle. Still handcuffed, one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Nell 11 times.

The two men escaped while Nell managed to drive himself to the nearest hospital.

The men were arrested again the following day.

They are facing additional charges.

Those include attempted murder, malicious damage to property and escaping from lawful custody.

The case was postponed to June 13 for a possible plea.