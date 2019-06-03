Grade 8 pupils accused of killing fellow pupil: Panyaza Lesufi

An eyewitness and pupil, who cannot be identified as she is a minor, said four pupils were allegedly involved in an altercation. She believed the fight was related to rival gangs.

"The one group had an exam, the other did not. They just came for a fight," she alleged.

Family spokesperson Raymond Okitai confirmed the identity of the deceased. "Daniel Bakwela, he was a very good boy. I last saw him this morning. I thought he was not writing," he said.

Okitai said the family was alerted about the incident by a pupil.

He believed Daniel could have been saved: "When we got here, he was still alive. The ambulance just took long to arrive."