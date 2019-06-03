City of Cape Town apologises for toilets dumped in informal settlement

The city of Cape Town has apologised for dumping broken and dirty communal toilets in the Bonnytoun informal settlement in Wynberg by mistake.

Bonnytoun community leader Mona Allie said when the first of 31 toilets was delivered on May 6, residents were very happy. They thought toilets they had been waiting for had finally been delivered.

But residents soon found there was no decent toilet in the whole batch. They were filthy, some were blocked with broken glass and bottles and had been vandalised.

“After seeing the condition of the toilets, we concluded they were not meant for us.”

She said residents asked the driver where the toilets came from and were told they were reject toilets from the Overcome informal settlement.

Mayoral committee member for water and waste, councillor Xanthea Limberg, confirmed that the dumped toilets had been rejected by Overcome residents. She said they were meant to be transported to a storage area and not to Bonnytoun, and had been delivered to Bonnytoun in error.