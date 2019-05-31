Nelson Mandela Bay offers unique ocean safari experience

Every year the shores of Nelson Mandela Bay are home to a unique natural phenomenon that has been described as one of the greatest marine displays in the world.

The sardine run is an event which attracts a wide variety of predators together and offers an unrivalled ocean safari experience.

Every year during April and May and sometimes as early as February, vast shoals of sardines make their way past Algoa Bay up the east coast while chased by every marine predator imaginable.

By the end of June, the sardines reach Port St Johns in the heart of the Wild Coast, nearly 250km away.

Nelson Mandela Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba said the city had some of the world’s most diverse marine and terrestrial fauna and flora species on offer within 40km of the city centre and the airport.

“This has been a key attraction for international visitors to the city,” he said.

“Almost 70% of our foreign leisure market is attracted to the city because of our wildlife experiences.

“By further developing and building on this diversity and developing products that highlight this we can ensure that tourism will keep growing and attract more and more visitors to our shores,” Qaba said.

The annual occurrence attracts camera crews from all over the world, such as National Geographic and the BBC.

What happens is that thousands of common dolphins race to scope up the sardines into a tightly packed bait ball at the surface of the water.

Cape gannets then shower down on the sardines from above while the common dolphins, bryde’s and minke whales as well as several other species are seen feeding from below.

Taking in both water and food, the predators launch themselves out of the water as the birds and sharks race to get out of the whales’ way.