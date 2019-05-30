News

All the president’s men (and women)

PREMIUM
By Genevieve Quintal, Claudi Mailovich, Qaanitah Hunter and Reuters - 30 May 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa retained Tito Mboweni as finance minister in a new, leaner cabinet, following on from a pre-election pledge to reform and revive an ailing economy and attract foreign investors.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa announces the National Executive of 2019
Pres Ramaphosa announces his cabinet, 29 May 2019

Most Read

X