ANC deputy president David Mabuza is now a member of parliament.

He was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the presidential guesthouse‚ Sefako Makgatho‚ in Pretoria.

Mabuza arrived with his oath and took a seat next to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in and congratulated Mabuza after he took his oath.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated his ANC deputy and was all smiles‚ saying in isiZulu: “We are now done.”

Mabuza is now expected to be appointed deputy president of the country.

He postponed his swearingin as an MP last Wednesday because he wanted to clear his name at the ANC integrity commission.

Mabuza appeared before the commission on Friday‚ defending himself against accusa

tions of corruption. The commission was due to submit its second report by the end of Tuesday.

Ramaphosa joined Mabuza‚ Mogoeng and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise for a group photo before concluding the ceremony.