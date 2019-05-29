Cops arrest 11 after three suspected robbers killed in Limpopo attack

The suspects - aged between 15 and 42 - were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Mawa, also near Tzaneen.

“The arrested suspects include seven men and four women. One of the suspects is the owner of the local tavern,” said Mojapelo.

The police confiscated a bakkie that was allegedly used to transport some community members to where the attack took place.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kgapane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“More arrests are possible,” added Mojapelo.