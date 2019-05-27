New South African research finds rat poison in wildlife species
PE environmentalist has been warning about scourge for 20 years
A new University of Cape Town study on how rat poison is destroying wildlife has sparked a wave of concern about the scourge that a Nelson Mandela Bay environmentalist has been warning about for two decades.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.