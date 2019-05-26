'Our people deserve peace' - Port Elizabeth youth

We need to stand up for peace.

These were the words of Port Elizabeth youth from the northern areas who on Sunday tried to do their bit to bring awareness to the rampant crime destroying the lives young people almost daily.

Members of events organisation Sip n' Chill, who organised the peace run, said many of them had come from or still lived in various parts of the northern areas and peace had to be restored.

This as more than eight people were killed, some of them teenagers, and more than 10 injured in what appears to be a series of gang-related killings during May alone.

Sip n' Chill member, Clint Loggenberg said severe levels of poverty were likely contributing to crime with many of the city's young people encouraged to look up to gangsters.

"It seems crime has just gotten worse. We need people in this community to come together, take a stand and show support for one another and especially for those who have been affected.

"Many of us come from the northern areas and this is also to show that while some of us have moved away, we are still here to be supportive and to help where we can.

"There's a lot we can do."

But mere hours before the peaceful convoy from Gelvandale to Booysen Park begun, 22-year-old Dillion Jordaan was killed at a home in Bham Place in Bloemendal while getting his hair cut.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the tragic shooting, which occurred at about 8:45am on Saturday, saw Jordaan sustain multiple shots to his arm and back.

His 29-year-old friend, who was also in the house at the time, also sustained multiple wounds.

"While the barber was busy cutting Jordaan’s hair, an unknown male approached from the back of the house and started shooting at them.

"Jordaan and his friend ran into the house.

"The barber managed to escape unhurt."

Naidu said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit (Gang Investigation) was investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

"The incident is gang related and no arrests have yet been made. Motive is under investigation."

Peace-run participant Reece Brooks said unity among people in the northern areas needs to become more visible and should be considered as a necessary tool improve the community's living conditions.

Brooks said resolving the issue was not just a matter for government or SAPS's concern, but community members needed to take the initiative to combat the current state of crime and gang violence.

"Unity needs to start somewhere.

"We are here to show one voice for something that affects all of us.”

Showcasing the role of the community in the fight against crime, SAPS Gelvandale Crime Prevention received information about a wanted gang member at a house in Blesbok Street in Helenvale at around 8:15am on Saturday.

Naidu said police arrested the wanted gang affiliate the same morning, who was wanted on a warrant of arrest for an attempted murder case allegedly committed in October 2018 in Helenvale.

“On immediately following up on the information, members proceeded to a shack at the back of the house and found Jerome Prince aka ‘Rompa’, 22, inside the shack.

“Detectives are busy probing possible links to other cases," she said.

Prince is expected to appear in court on Monday.