Man arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl

A man is expected to appear in the Calvinia Magistrate's Court on Friday after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the girl was playing in her grandmother's yard in Calvinia, Northern Cape, on Sunday when the man allegedly grabbed her and raped her under a tree.

He fled the scene.

Tawana said a manhunt was launched after the girl identified a man with dreadlocks.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

“We will stop at nothing to bring crime perpetrators to book and will continue to ensure that justice is served," provincial crime detection commander Major-General Koliswa Otola said.