Case opened against Virgin Active masturbator

Western Cape police have confirmed that a case of sexual assault has been opened against a man who was filmed allegedly masturbating on the floor of the Virgin Active gym in Stellenbosch.

Captain FC van Wyk said the case was opened on Monday.

“[The case is] under investigation. No arrest yet,” Van Wyk said.

Police did not immediately disclose who had laid the charge against the man.

Last week, the gym said it had banned the man from its gym for life. He was allegedly caught in the act by another gym member who recorded and posted the video on Twitter.