Kidnap rescue drama ends in joy

By Lulamile Feni -

A prominent young Mthatha businessman, who was kidnapped and tortured for a week, while his abductors demanded a R1m ransom, broke down and wept when he was rescued by police on Saturday. Stunned Vuyo Fadana, 24, came stumbling out of a room in Tyumbu village where he had lain bound, his head covered with a balaclava and plastic bag.

