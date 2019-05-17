KwaZulu-Natal politician Phumlani Ntombela and his bodyguard have been found guilty of the cruel shooting of a dog in the Melmoth area, the National Council of SPCA's (NSPCA) said on Friday.

The NSPCA investigated the case and laid charges against Mthonjaneni deputy mayor Ntombela and his bodyguards, Bongani Shabalala and Halalisani Biyela, after footage of the incident surfaced on social media in November 2017. It was brought to the attention of the Eshowe SPCA five days after the dog was shot.

The dog, writhing and crying in agony, was shot several times with a rifle in front of children.

In the video‚ a man with a rifle aims and shoots at the tethered dog on a pathway in a rural area at least four times, as the animal yelps in pain. When the dog finally dies‚ the bystanders leave. A young boy walks up to the animal and‚ using a knife‚ cuts off its leash. A second man in the video is seen holding a small firearm in his hand.