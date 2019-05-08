Trollip casts his vote

Unsurprisingly, Trollip said he was voting for the DA.

“I am voting for change in this country and I am really looking forward to it,” he said.

“It is an important day for our country and the least South Africans can do is to go and vote at least once every five years to exercise your democratic right and to send a message to government whether you are happy with the way things are going or if you want change,” he said.

He said voting was the beauty of any democracy.

“People can choose and the choice it entirely up to them,” he said.