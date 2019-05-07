Hollywood company creates raccoon puppets for PE's Alexander Road musical
Folkmanis has been behind puppet work that featured on Hollywood productions as well as making appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Folkmanis has been behind puppet work that featured on Hollywood productions as well as making appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.