Rubbish strewn around Nelson Mandela Bay proof that coalitions don't work, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The rubbish strewn around Nelson Mandela is evidence that coalition governments do not work and that an outright winner is needed when it comes to elections.

That was the opinion of president Cyril Ramaphosa who did not mince his words when talking about the state of the metro on Sunday morning.

Ramaphosa was addressing a hall filled with ANC supporters at the George Botha Hall in Kleinskool.

"At local government level, here in the metro, there a lot of problems because coalition governments do not work.

"We are in a coalition that is not working because you need one key political party that will govern,” he said.

"We have to get to a point where we'll have one boss. The ANC is that boss.

"The community here realised that by not having the ANC here, they made a big mistake. When it comes to the next government local elections, I want us to vote right so that the African National Congress must be in charge of the Metro.”

Ramaphosa said he noticed how dirty the area was while on his way to the hall.

"There were papers all over the show. There was rubbish all over the show and that is not how people should live as South Africans,” he said.

"As South Africans we are a clean community and clean people but the municipality here has made our metro and community areas to be very very dirty and that must come to an end.”

Echoing Ramaphosa's sentiments, ANC Eastern Cape premier candidate and provincial executive committee chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said people had realised that coalitions did not work and were not the solution.

"Voters realised that the mistake of not voting for the ANC [during the 2016 municipal elections]. They realised that mistake was too costly and we need the ANC back, recharged and ready to sort out the issues of our people," Mabuyane said.