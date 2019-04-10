East London paedophile faces new charges

These included being convicted for offences against minor boys in Knysna in 1991, and being imprisoned in East London in 2003 for 15 years for 14 counts of indecent assault of minor boys. (Full timeline on Page 2)

The Dispatch reported in 2016 that Ehrlich had been released on parole in 2010 but was sent back to prison for breaking parole conditions after he was allegedly seen teaching minor boys squash, at the Cambridge Sports Club in East London.

On Tuesday, investigating officer Warrant Officer Sandile Tongo told bail court magistrate Linda Magaxeni that Ehrlich should be denied bail because of his propensity to commit indecent acts on minor boys.

“His previous convictions are of a similar nature with the same charges he’s facing now, and the ages of the boys in the previous cases and the current ones are also similar. He knows the witnesses and might influence them,” Tongo said.

Tongo said the complainants, now aged 20, who opened cases against Ehrlich had begun living with him in his Chiselhurst home from 2013 and 2016 respectively.

He said the victims alleged that Ehrlich would force them to touch his genitals, and would also do the same to them. On one occasion it is alleged that he tried to rape one boy anally.

Tongo said in March, Ehrlich accused one of the boys of stealing from him and assaulted him, before dumping him in bushes near Grinaker dam in Mdantsane, in the company of the other boy.

He went on to intimidate the boy to not disclose the whereabouts of the first victim.

The officer said Ehrlich’s release posed a threat to the victims as he knew where they lived and could intimidate them into withdrawing the charges.

“I want him incarcerated until this matter is finished.”