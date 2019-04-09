Alex protest timeline: Anger, ignored pleas, and threats

For a week Alexandra protests have dominated headlines as residents bemoan the crime in the area and the lack of service delivery. Their pleas have gone unheard which has only heightened their determination, with fresh promises of action.

Here is a timeline of how the anger has increased and why.



Shutting down Alex



From the early hours of the morning on April 3, residents of Alexandra township blocked roads and burnt tyres in a service delivery protest.



The building of illegal structures and the lack of waste management were some of the grievances presented by the residents.

Gautrain users had to be sneaked out of the station in Marlboro after protesters blocked the road leading to the station.



The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said that two "ring leaders" were arrested during the protests.