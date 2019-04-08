'Illegal nationals must stay at home'

Foreign nationals who are not documented in SA must stay in their countries in order to control human displacements.

This was the message from chairperson of the international relations committee and minister of small business development Lindiwe Zulu who urged neighbouring African countries to stay committed to protecting their borders.

"In line with the Paris agreement [of] recommitting SA to its responsibility in the fight against climate change, working with other countries to incentivise their population to stay within the borders of their countries of origin," Zulu said.

The minister was speaking to the media on the party's manifesto briefing on international relations and cooperation yesterday.

Zulu said this would ensure that SA's regional integration and cooperation policies include a resolution of immigration matters, especially where there were concerns of human displacements and undocumented immigrants.