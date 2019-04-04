News

Shot Helenvale toddler ‘doing well’ in hospital

By Siyabonga Sesant - 04 April 2019
Clinton Williams was shot in the stomach during alleged gang warfare in the area.
Image: Supplied

The three-year-old boy who was shot in the stomach during an alleged gang shooting in Helenvale on Tuesday afternoon is doing well in hospital, according to the child’s grandmother, Martha Seekoei, 53.

Little Clinton Williams was moved from Livingstone to another hospital on Wednesday and had still not undergone surgery to remove the bullet lodged in his body by late on Wednesday night.

Clinton was sitting on his father’s lap in the front yard of their home in Martin Street when he was hit by a stray bullet at about 2.15pm. A 23-yearold man was arrested on Tuesday night at a house in nearby Voisen Street in connection with the shooting.

The man is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday

