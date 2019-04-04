IEC gets objections to 30 names on ANC list, including five ministers
Deputy president David Mabuza and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe are among 30 party members whose candidacy for parliament and provincial legislatures has been objected to by South Africans.
State capture, fraud and rape are among their reasons.
In a letter dated April 1 and signed by Granville Abrahams of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), seen by TimesLIVE, the IEC informs the ANC about the objections to some of its nominated candidates on the party's lists.
"In the main, the submissions pertain to conduct carried out by the listed candidates which the objectors view as being unbecoming of persons who want to become or continue to be office bearers in parliament and the provincial legislatures," reads the letter.
The IEC said the submissions consisted of allegations against various candidates on the ANC's list in respect of their conduct. These included allegations of corruption revealed during the ongoing Zondo commission, various court cases and information provided via news agencies and social media.
Some of the allegations concern theft, fraud and rape.
Among the names attached in the correspondence to the ANC are cabinet ministers - Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize, Angie Motshekga and Bheki Cele.
Former ministers Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi, Bongani Bongo, Tina Joemat-Pettersson and David Mahlobo are also mentioned.
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, who is on the list for the national assembly, has also been objected to, along with MPs Cedric Frolick and Vincent Smith, whose names were recently linked to the Bosasa scandal by the company's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.
The IEC requested that the ANC responds to the submissions by noon on Wednesday.
The cut-off date for objections was Tuesday April 2.
The commission confirmed that it had received objections to the nominations of 53 candidates for parliament and provincial legislatures. Nine political parties were affected.
It said on Wednesday that candidate objections were part of the evolving electoral process, which is governed by the election timetable.
“Part of the process is to afford parties whose candidates have been objected to an opportunity for them to respond,” said chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo in a voice note sent to the media.
“This is part of our principles of natural justice. The electoral commission will offer no further comment on the merits and substance of the objections until members of the commission have adjudicated and determined each of those 53 objections,” he said.
In this regard, the commission has until Monday April 8.