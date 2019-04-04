IEC gets objections to 30 names on ANC list, including five ministers

Deputy president David Mabuza and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe are among 30 party members whose candidacy for parliament and provincial legislatures has been objected to by South Africans.

State capture, fraud and rape are among their reasons.

In a letter dated April 1 and signed by Granville Abrahams of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), seen by TimesLIVE, the IEC informs the ANC about the objections to some of its nominated candidates on the party's lists.

"In the main, the submissions pertain to conduct carried out by the listed candidates which the objectors view as being unbecoming of persons who want to become or continue to be office bearers in parliament and the provincial legislatures," reads the letter.