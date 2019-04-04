Have you seen this man? Police, prison officials searching for escaped rapist

The correctional services department is searching for convicted rapist Jahannes Petrus Cordier, who escaped from the Nigel prison in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

It was not yet clear how Cordier, who was serving time for rape, escaped from the prison.

"An investigation is being conducted, and the circumstances relating to the escape will be known once the investigation has been concluded. The inmate’s name is Johannes Petrus Cordier," said department spokesperson Zandile Mabunda.

She said the department was appealing to the public to assist with any information that could lead to his re-arrest.