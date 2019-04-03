Willie Hofmeyr back at the helm of Asset Forfeiture Unit

Last May, the unit faced a blow when the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein ruled in favour of Gupta-linked companies and individuals who challenged a provisional restraint order by the AFU that seized assets amounting to R250m.

Hofmeyr has been outspoken about the decay of the NPA and told an inquiry in January that a trend emerged in the NPA to prosecute those who were fighting crime.

He told the Mokgoro Inquiry, which was set up to investigate the fitness of two of his colleagues, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, to hold office, that the capture of the state emerged under Jiba and was institutionalised under Abrahams when he was NPA boss.

Subsequent to the damning evidence against his peers at the inquiry, Hofmeyr was questioned about his decisions at the time of the Spy Tapes debacle, where the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that his advice not to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma was based on conjecture rather than actual evidence.

He told the commission that he overreacted when he advised former acting NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe to drop corruption charges against Zuma in 2007. He said he was made to believe that the charges against Zuma were politically motivated.