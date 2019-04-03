Bid to streamline hospital systems

She and the manager for supply chain management, Celelwa Mgijima-Mafo, have already had a successful partnership in saving the lives of mothers, babies and children by pinning down the areas where there were problems and making sure the right equipment reached them.

Now they are turning their attention to the hospitals with the launch of the project involving eight big hospitals in the province.

Wagner said their turnaround strategy would take time, but some things could change immediately.

“I want to see at least a change in attitude by the end of this workshop,” she said.

“But we are implementing a systems change and that could take between six and nine months.

“We don’t have a lot of money to employ more people so we are setting up information systems to make it easier.”

Wagner said they were also consulting with the Western Cape department of health to compare its systems.

Mgijima-Mafo admitted that the current system had too many problems.

“We are in a space of panic all the time,” she said.

Officials were mostly reacting to problems and never had time to reflect on the shortcomings in the system.

“Then I thought ‘let’s do something about it’.”

Mgijima-Mafo said the goals of the partnership formed with Samed and i+solutions were to strengthen financial management, use resources effectively, and improve planning and quality of the equipment available.

“There should be continuous improvement,” she said.