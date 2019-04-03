Bid to streamline hospital systems
In a groundbreaking public private partnership, 70 Eastern Cape health department officials will be trained this week in a faster and more efficient system to procure medical equipment for hospitals.
The project includes international nonprofit organisation i+solutions and the South African Medical Device Industry Association (Samed).
The launch comes after months of crisis in the province’s hospitals with life-saving equipment breaking down.
“We firstly want people to understand that this is about saving patients’ lives,” new hospital services deputy director-general Dr Rolene Wagner said.
She and the manager for supply chain management, Celelwa Mgijima-Mafo, have already had a successful partnership in saving the lives of mothers, babies and children by pinning down the areas where there were problems and making sure the right equipment reached them.
Now they are turning their attention to the hospitals with the launch of the project involving eight big hospitals in the province.
Wagner said their turnaround strategy would take time, but some things could change immediately.
“I want to see at least a change in attitude by the end of this workshop,” she said.
“But we are implementing a systems change and that could take between six and nine months.
“We don’t have a lot of money to employ more people so we are setting up information systems to make it easier.”
Wagner said they were also consulting with the Western Cape department of health to compare its systems.
Mgijima-Mafo admitted that the current system had too many problems.
“We are in a space of panic all the time,” she said.
Officials were mostly reacting to problems and never had time to reflect on the shortcomings in the system.
“Then I thought ‘let’s do something about it’.”
Mgijima-Mafo said the goals of the partnership formed with Samed and i+solutions were to strengthen financial management, use resources effectively, and improve planning and quality of the equipment available.
“There should be continuous improvement,” she said.
Samed executive officer Tanya Vogt said the association saw there was a need.
“We want to help the department to close the gaps.
“If, for instance, a procurement process is taking too long, a piece of medical technology might become outdated.
“The shelf life of most technology is between 18 and 24 months,” she said.
Wagner said their goal was to bring about a major shift in staff attitudes so that supply chain management also became patient-centred.
She said a study done while she was the CEO of Frere Hospital in East London showed that there was a large return on investment when medical technology was procured in the right way.
Serge Heijnen, of Dutch company i-solutions, said it was approached to implement and support training and change management in the department.
“Also, we want to improve the system [so] that we don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”
Heijnen and Mgijima-Mafo agreed that the establishment of a joint health technology committee was essential in their turnaround strategy.
He said the company also wanted to put systems in place to automate some of the procurement work.
The project has been a year in the making and several standard operating procedures have been drawn up for procurement officers.
The new strategy would include the careful annual planning for technology procurement linked to available hospital budgets, standards for medical technology that apply province-wide, and moving the department from manual systems to digital solutions.
Vogt explained why the industry supported this venture.
“Medical technology companies affiliated to Samed do high volumes of business with public-sector hospitals.
“A well-functioning procurement system positively impacts on healthcare delivery.
“It also allows for efficiencies in the operating costs and future investments into medical technology.