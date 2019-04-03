Northern Cape man in isolation with deadly but rare Congo fever

A case of deadly Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever has been confirmed in a 58-year-old man from Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

A day before falling ill, the man was bitten by a number of ticks in the Koopmansfontein area, 95km northwest of Kimberley, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

He is being treated in isolation at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital after the NCID confirmed his diagnosis with laboratory tests.

This is the second case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever reported in SA in 2019. The first victim was a Free State vet.

The disease has been known in SA since 1981, but is rare in humans and typically only a handful of cases are reported a year.