Madibaz will stick to game plan

It will be more of the same in terms of preparations by the FNB Madibaz rugby team as the FNB Varsity Shield reaches its business end with the semifinals this week.

Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN

The matches take place on Thursday, with the Nelson Mandela University outfit hosting KwaZulu-Natal University at the Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth at 7pm.

Madibaz coach Jarryd Buys said they understood the magnitude of the occasion, but they would not change an approach which had brought them six wins out of six games so far.

“We know that past results don’t count for anything now, but we’ll not treat this game any differently to the others we have played this season.

“We will be following the same processes we have had in place since the first warm-up game early in the year.

“Our focus is on making sure we stick to the basics and not try to do anything fancy.

“What we have done so far has earned us 30 log points and we just want to make sure we improve on what we have been doing and strive to be better in the semifinals.”

Madibaz wrapped up the round-robin phase of the competition with a 32-9 win over Fort Hare University in heavy rain on Monday last week.

Fortunately, they have had some time off since then.

The Kwazulu-Natal side would present a huge challenge, the coach said.

“UKZN stayed in the fight for a long time in our earlier game this season and we have to make sure we get the basics right from the get-go.”

In the other semifinal, Cape Peninsula University of Technology will be at home to Walter Sisulu University.